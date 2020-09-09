Amanda Trivizas Captivates Instagram Audience Wearing A Mauve Lingerie Set

Amanda Trivizas shared two new eye-catching snaps on her Instagram page on Thursday. In the shots, she showed off her incredible figure while wearing a mauve-hued lingerie set from the brand Lounge. The shares featured her first lingerie pictures since July 24 and the post was well-received by her 839,000 followers.

In the first photo of the set, Amanda reclined back in a brown, circular chair that appeared to be made from soft velvet material. She propped up her right knee slightly as she lounged comfortably, resting her head on a rear cushion. She placed her right hand on the top of her chest and put her left hand on the side of the seat, showing off her perfectly manicured nails. She looked directly at the camera with a sultry expression on her face, parting her lips ever so slightly.

The bra top cupped her breasts as she put her cleavage on full display. The matching brief-style bottoms featured a thick waistband with the brand name clearly visible in white text. She accessorized with a multi-layer gold chain belt that hugged her waist, calling attention to her tummy.

It seems as though Amanda may have been wearing a wig in the photos as her locks were perfectly styled into a bob.

In the second shot, Amanda sat with her legs together. She placed her hand on her hip and exuded flirty vibes, all while keeping her eyes closed.

Over the past six hours, the post has been liked more than 23,500 times. Amanda’s admirers took to the comments section to leave their compliments and send the model some love.

“You are unreal!!” gushed one follower.

“Babygirl so bomb,” raved a second fan.

“You are a goddess,” declared a third social media user.

Another devotee took note of Amanda’s personal life and sent condolences to the model, who recently lost her dog.

“You look amazing So sorry about the sudden loss of your dog, that’s so sad,” the Instagram user wrote.

“Aww thank you,” Amanda responded.

In a separate update posted last week, Amanda showed off her incredible figure yet again. In that post, she opted for a long-sleeved thong bodysuit. It was black-and-red with a geometric overlay. A long zipper ran down the middle of her back. Amanda posed in front of a white counter and leaned forward slightly. The flirty pose made it hard to miss her bare derrière. She also wore her hair down in large curls.