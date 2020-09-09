Instagram Model Julia Muniz Shows Off Her Fit Booty In A Soaking Wet Bikini For Latest Upload

Instagram model Julia Muniz delighted fans with a view of her athletic body while relaying a harrowing tale in her latest update. For the post, she was photographed lying on her stomach wearing a soaking wet bikini that flaunted her curvaceous backside.

The Brazilian bombshell is well-known for spending much of her time surfing, and in this post she laid out in the water while speaking about a recent incident involving a shark. She looked gorgeous posing on a shore with nothing else in frame but the sand and water.

Muniz laid on her stomach and rested her weight on her forearms which were dug into the sand. Her left leg was flat while her right foot was kicked skyward. The surfer’s long dark hair was slicked back and appeared soaking wet. She wore a pair of snorkeling goggles on her forehead, and pressed her chin to her shoulder while gazing off-camera. Muniz used the geotag of Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia for the post.

The 22-year-old sported a black bikini with orange trim. Her top was not clearly visible, but thin orange shoulder straps could be seen, and her shoulders and back were exposed. The matching bottoms hugged tightly onto her pert derriere. Viewers were treated to a glimpse of her defined booty which was outlined in the tight-fitting bottoms. There was a pensive look on Muniz’s face, and her tanned skin was covered in droplets.

In the caption, she told a story where she came home after surfing and heard a commotion at the nearby beach. Apparently, a person was a victim of a “shark attack.” Muniz encouraged her followers to have gratitude, and mentioned there are risks in several aspects of life. The model included hands-up and pray emoji, and tagged photographer Rafaela Maia in the pic before uploading it on Tuesday.

Many of Muniz’s 763,000 Instagram followers took notice of the aquatic snap, and more than 9,400 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button. Her replies were flooded with heart emoji. Fans left comments in both English and Portuguese, and several thanked Muniz for the uplifting message in the caption.

“Best words you have spoken. Love that I follow you,” an Instagram user replied.

“Be grateful for this life cause we all can go any minute!” one follower commented.

“I agree, let’s be the best version of ourselves every single day,” another added.

“I always think Qld is so safe from sharks but can never be so sure,” a fan wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Muniz looked stunning in a small bikini top.