Bru Luccas Flaunts Cleavage And Toned Abs In Close-Up Snap Wearing Tie-Dyed Bikini

Brazilian fitness model Bru Luccas sizzled in her most recent Instagram update, sending pulses racing in the end-of-summer heat. She shared a snap of herself wearing a tiny string bikini that displayed her killer figure and lots of bare skin, which racked up over 60,000 likes in the first hour after it was uploaded.

Bru looked incredible in the casual image, in which she appeared have posed in a bar. Her bathing suit featured a white base with bright blue, pink, and purple tie-dye that resembled the shades of a snow cone and popped against her caramel skin.

The top had triangular cups that were pushed far apart from one another to maximize the amount of visible cleavage. The string encircling her ribs was stretched tight between her breasts, and a glimpse of her underboob was visible beneath the skimpy garment.

The bottom of the bikini was also featured a small triangle shape which covered her bits but left most of her taut belly completely bare. Long spaghetti straps tied in bows on either side of her curvaceous hips.

Bru accessorized with a pair of round sunglasses with black rims and very dark lenses. Her hair was casually styled and swept to one side, cascading over her shoulder.

Bru geotagged her location in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She also inquired in the caption whether fans liked her tattoo, which was only partially visible running down the outside of her left arm, from shoulder all the way down to her forearm. Among other brightly-colored, unidentifiable parts of the design, there appeared to be a large red rose in the center.

Although the city of Las Vegas is infamous for spur-of-the-moment and sometimes regrettable decisions, it appears that the sizable artwork may be only temporary. Prior to this image, Bru’s most recent post was only two days prior and showed the model with both arms bare and lacking any ink.

Many of Bru’s 3.3 million Instagram followers reacted humorously to her question, and were clearly too enthralled by her stunning appearance to pay much attention to anything else in the photo.

“What tattoo?” responded one fan, adding a winking emoji at the end.

“What tattoo????” also inquired a second person.

“What tattoo OMG????????????” exclaimed a third follower, who emphasized the comment with a trio of black hearts.

“Sorry…didn’t notice the tattoo…sheesh,” joked a fourth fan.

Those who elected to focus on Bru’s assets called her “gorgeous,” and “beautiful,” or used long strings of affectionate emoji, such as heart and flame symbols.