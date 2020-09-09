Josie Canseco Slays In Leopard-Print Bikini In Hot New Photo

Josie Canseco tantalized her 1 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, September 8, in a hot double update in which she rocked a stylish bikini that showcased her fit body.

The first photo showed the Victoria’s Secret model — who is the daughter former Playboy model Jessica Canseco and former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco — sitting on a rock by a body of water. She held the camera above her head, tilting it to fit her whole body in the selfie. She looked up at it, pursing her lips slightly. Her legs were bent as she placed her free arm on her knees.

The second shot was also a selfie, though this time she placed the camera in front of her, including the green vegetation of her surroundings in the background. Canseco wore her blond hair down as its slightly damp strands fell over her shoulders.

Canseco opted for a two-piece bathing suit that boasted a striking leopard print in orange and black. The top featured a halter design with large triangles that stretched over her shoulders. The cups included pleated details for added texture and were widely placed, exposing plenty of cleavage.

Her bottoms matched the top and had a darker brown along the top edge. They were placed low, showcasing her tight midriff.

In the caption, Canseco said she wanted to share these pics even though her feet looked funny because “work was nice today.”

In under a day, the post has attracted more than 143,000 likes and upwards of 265 comments. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to share their reaction to the photo, showering Canseco with compliments along the way.

“Love this shot [hands raised emoji] tan is glowing,” one account said.

“You are so beautiful Josie! I hope you have a wonderful and fantastic week and weekend!” replied another one of her admirers.

“Ur feet look fine. Stop critiquing. You’re beautiful,” a third user chimed in.

“[Y]ou are bomb no cap. you and logan are a vibe,” added a fourth admirer, referring to Canseco’s boyfriend, YouTuber Logan Paul.

Canseco is no stranger to showing off her figure to her Instagram followers. As The Inquisitr has noted, she previously shared a slideshow that featured her wearing a pair of white jean shorts with raw hems and nothing at all on her torso as she posed outdoors. In the first picture, she used a straw hat to cover her chest. In the second, she placed the hat on her head and used her free hand to censor the shot instead.