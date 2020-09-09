Suzy Cortez Twerks In A Pair Of Booty Shorts While Flaunting Her Incredible Curves

Miss Bumbum Suzy Cortez left little to the imagination as she flaunted her incredible curves while twerking in a new Instagram upload on Wednesday afternoon.

In the sexy video, Suzy looked smoking hot as she rocked a red string bikini top. The garment clung tightly to her ample chest as it fastened around her neck and behind her back as she flashed her muscular arms and shoulders in the process. Fans also got a quick peek at her sideboob in the swimwear.

She teamed the top with a pair of spandex gray booty shorts. The bottoms wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and hugged her curvy hips closely as they emphasized her pert posterior and muscular thighs. Some of her tattoos could also be seen in the revealing ensemble. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses on her face.

Suzy swayed her hips back and forth as music played in the background. She then bent over in front of the camera and began to twerk. She placed her hands in front of her and started to gyrate her backside as she arched her back and swiveled around.

In the background, a hardwood floor, black leather couch, and a decorative pillow could be seen.

She appeared to wear her long, dark hair parted to the side. The brunette locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that were pushed over her shoulder.

Suzy’s over 2.3 million followers didn’t waste any time sharing their appreciation for the post by watching the clip over 14,000 times in less than an hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 80 remarks about the video during that time.

“Oh mama, how rich you move,” one follower quipped.

“My love,” another wrote.

“Suzy you are divine,” a third comment read.

“Wow, you not only have the best booty on the internet but you also have the best dance moves. You are too hott,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online uploads. She’s often photographed rocking racy lingerie, teeny tops, and scanty bathing suits in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a flowing peach-colored crop top and a pair of impossibly tiny denim shorts that flaunted her shredded thighs. To date, that post has racked up more than 6,300 likes and over 40 comments.