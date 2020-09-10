Savannah Chrisley Rocks A Peach ‘Beach Patrol’ Shirt While Sharing Rare Photo With Mom Julie

It’s not every day that Savannah Chrisley posts on Instagram, so when she does, she earns a lot of buzz from her 2.1 million fans. The Chrisley Knows Best star took to her page on September 9 to share a sweet and rare shot with her mother, Julie Chrisley, by her side.

The beautiful image saw the two posed together at a restaurant. They sat next to one another an a booth-style table with white linen pillows at their backs. There were a few drinks, silverware, and a menu at the table in front of them. Both Savannah and Julie wore big smiles on their faces while posing for the camera. Julie put one arm around Savannah and rested her opposite hand on the table while Savannah placed both hands in her lap.

The upload only revealed the top of their outfits because of the way that they were seated. Savannah went casual in a peach shirt that accentuated her allover glow. The garment had a V-neckline that allowed her to show off her collar and neck. The piece had loose-fitting sleeves that were worn high on her biceps, and the body of the garment draped perfectly over her midsection. Savannah styled her short, blond tresses with a side part, and the bottom fell around the frame of her face.

Julie’s attire was slightly more dressy for the girls’ outing. She rocked a black dress with a low neckline and capped sleeves. The piece appeared to be loose-fitting, and a sliver of fabric with houndstooth print was able to be seen on her lap. Like her daughter, Julie wore her hair with a middle part and added a few loose waves. She kept her accessories to a minimum while showing off her wedding ring.

In the caption of the update, Savannah plugged her podcast and revealed that Julie would be joining her to talk about relationship guidance, and Savannah’s endometriosis diagnosis and surgery, among other things.

It hasn’t taken long for fans to weigh in on the upload. More than 30,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the update, and 131 flocked to the comments section. Some social media users applauded the great family genetics while a few more expressed their excitement over the podcast.

“I just love your family. Your mom and dad are the best! And you are so pretty. Don’t listen to haters who criticize you,” one fan commented, adding a series of red hearts.

“Your mom is so pretty! Mom’s are blessings!!!” a second social media user wrote.

“Just finished listening.. thank you so much for being open about this. You two are so beautiful,” one more chimed in.