Sommer Ray Shows Off Curvy Figure In Skimpy Top And Thong

American model Sommer Ray sent hundreds of thousands of fans into a frenzy on social media when she shared an eye-catching new video on Wednesday, September 9. The beauty shared the post on Instagram with her 25.4 million followers, and it quickly grew in popularity.

The 23-year-old, who is best known for her fitness regimen, was recorded outdoors, seemingly in her backyard. Sommer took center stage as she twirled through a water sprinkler, which was dispensed by a large inflatable unicorn. She switched between a number of eye-catching poses that displayed her from different angles while she propped her booty out. She also exuded a playful energy as she smiled widely, laughed, and directed her strong gaze straight toward the camera’s lens.

Her long, curly, highlighted blond and brunette locks cascaded down her back and over her shoulders as they were dripping wet with water.

Sommer’s killer curves seemed to steal the show in the footage, as she showcased her body with a revealing ensemble.

She opted for an olive-green top that featured two thin straps, which went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment, which Sommer wore without a bra, tightly hugged her figure and highlighted her assets. The piece’s low-cut neckline gave way to a view of cleavage.

She teamed the top with a matching pair of underwear. The briefs flaunted her figure further as they were designed with a classic Brazilian-style thong cut. The number especially displayed her curvy hips and toned derriere — the product of her incessant workout sessions. Their high-waisted side straps also drew eyes toward her toned and slim core.

She finished the look off with a white cap that had her initials printed on it.

In the post’s caption, the model directed fans to check out the unicorn and her booty.

The video was met with a large amount of enthusiasm from users, garnering more than 928,000 views and 218,000 likes in less than one hour after going live. More than 1,500 followers complimented Sommer on her fit physique, good looks, and choice of scanty attire.

“You are literally so gorgeous, I love you so much,” one Instagram user commented.

“Absolute smoke show,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Just beautiful,” added a third fan, following their compliment with a number of pink heart emoji.

“The most perfect woman in the world,” a fourth individual asserted.

