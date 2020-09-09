Gabby Epstein Exposes Underboob In A Daring Pink Swimsuit At The Beach

Gabby Epstein recently spent a relaxing day at the beach where she looked hotter than ever in a revealing swimsuit. The model took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a few snaps from her time by the water that have been met with nothing but praise since going live.

The 26-year-old shared a total of three photos in the September 9 addition to her feed. She stood calf-deep in the ocean as the waves crashed in behind her and the gentle breeze blew her damp locks messily around her face. She wore a sultry expression on her face and locked eyes with the camera’s lens in the first image of the set, though averted her gaze to something off into the distance in the remaining two slides.

Gabby likely sent pulses racing as she showcased her incredible figure in a sexy pink swimsuit from Oh Polly that left little to the imagination. The number boasted a daringly high cut design that showcased the model’s sculpted legs and curvy hips, as well as a high neckline that hid most of her decolletage. A diamond-shaped cutout fell over a majority of her torso, tantalizing her followers with an ample glimpse of underboob as she worked the camera. It also had a set of neon green straps threaded through the middle of the racy opening that helped to highlight her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

The Aussie hottie accessorized her scanty swimwear look with a trendy stack of necklaces that included a gold chain choker as well as a longer one with a circular pendant. She also sported a pair of dainty hoop earrings that just barely peeked out from underneath her platinum locks, which spilled behind her shoulders in messy waves.

Many fans seemed thrilled a the sight of Gabby’s flawless physique, as the upload has amassed more than 19,000 likes within just one hour of going live. An additional 102 notes filled the comments section, many with compliments for the social media star’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“This swimsuit is so adorable,” one person wrote.

“You’re stunningly beautiful,” praised another fan.

“How do you manage to look absolutely gorgeous in every photo ever?” a third follower asked.

“What a babe,” added a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Gabby has shown some skin on her Instagram page. On Tuesday, the model sent temperatures soaring when she flaunted her round booty in a white thong bikini. That look proved to be another major hit, racking up nearly 79,000 likes and 553 comments to date.