‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Sharon Is Not In Control

The Young and the Restless‘ Wednesday, September 9, episode featured Phyllis letting everybody know her great news, but Sharon’s bad news overshadowed her celebration. Billy and Lily created a plan for diversity at Chance Comm, and Chelsea squared off with Alyssa over Adam. Sharon realized that she is not in control of her life.

Lily (Christel Khalil) returned from a conference, and she shared a new vision for their division of Chancellor Enterprises with Billy (Jason Thompson). She said she wanted to bring more diversity to their group and start a college outreach program. Billy admitted he had privilege, and he promised to help create that type of place at Chance Comm. Lily discussed her life and growing up as a person of color.

At Sharon’s (Sharon Case), she relived how surreal it was to hear her cancer had spread. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) promised he would be there for her as she continued her fight against breast cancer, and she struggled to come to terms with the possibility of more invasive treatments and reconstructive surgery. Sharon complained that she’s no longer in control. Instead, her cancer is in control of her life now. When Rey stepped away, she texted Adam (Mark Grossman) to apologize for leaving him, and she promised that she would continue to be his therapist.

Johnny Vy / CBS

At Society, Nick (Joshua Morrow) thanked Summer (Hunter King) for having lunch with him while Kyle (Michael Mealor) was on a trip. Nick let Abby (Melissa Ordway) know that Phyllis was joining them later, which made Abby sigh. While they waited, Nick and Summer discussed the house building progress, and Nick asked how things were going with Kyle. Summer let her dad know that everything was on track.

When Phyllis arrived, she let Abby know that she got the money to buy her out of The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Abby guessed that Phyllis borrowed the money from Nick, but Phyllis let her know she got it from investors due to her Escape Club success. Phyllis joined Nick and Summer. Nick got a text from Rey, and he let Phyllis know it wasn’t great news. Later, Phyllis relayed the situation to Summer.

Alyssa (Maria DiDomenico) showed up at the penthouse, and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) told her that Adam went away on business. Alyssa accused her of being as big a con as Adam, and finally, Chelsea confessed that Adam left because he was struggling over remembering his part in A.J.’s death. They argued, and Alyssa said her father deserved justice, but Chelsea noted that he got what he deserved after threatening a little boy and his blind mother. Chance (Donny Boaz) arrived, and Alyssa left. Chelsea asked Chance if he’d found Adam.