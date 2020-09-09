Sara Orrego Lifts Up Dress To Show Off Killer Leg In Stunning New Post

Sara Orrego stunned many of her 1.5 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, September 9, in her latest post, which saw her striking a sexy pose that put her killer leg front and center.

The photo captured the Colombian model in a well-lit space. She was next to a white-framed door, which appeared to open to the outside. The camera was positioned near the ground and captured Orrego from a bottom-up angle, emphasizing her legs. She lifted up the hem of her dress all the way to her left hip, exposing her shapely thigh. Orrego glanced down into the lenses with intent eyes while allowing her lips to hang a bit open.

Orrego opted for a burnt orange ensemble with a dark brown animal-like print that gave off Flintstones vibes. The garment had thin straps that stretched over her shoulders and a V-shaped neckline that showed off plenty of cleavage. The skirt extended down to her thighs in a loose fit, for a casual but classy cut. It was fitted around the waist, showcasing Orrego’s slender midsection.

She wore her dark brown hair parted slightly on the left and styled in large waves that added volume to her hairstyle. She wore eyeshadow to match the color palette of her outfit.

In the caption, Orrego revealed that her post was a partnership with Fashion Nova, a brand she often promotes in her Instagram feed. She noted in Spanish that she loves the brand’s dresses, according to Google Translate.

The photo quickly racked up interactions. In the first hour, it attracted more than 39,000 likes and over 440 comments. Her admirers used the occasion to point out how good she looks in this outfit, while praising her overall beauty.

“God is good! God is real! -proof,” one user wrote.

“You are sexy looking and gorgeous dress,” chimed in a second admirer.

“The dress isn’t what’s beautiful, you make it so,” replied another one.

“How I love this woman, you are super beautiful. You are a human goddess,” added a fourth fan.

Orrego recently shared a photo to her Instagram feed in which she showed off her fit body in a skimpy bikini, as The Inquisitr has pointed out. The gold two-piece featured a classic triangle top with small cups that showcased her cleavage and a bit of underboob. The matching bottoms had a thin string that tied on the right, which she pulled high onto her waist, baring her curvy hips. Orrego kneeled on a lounge chair while looking to the side.