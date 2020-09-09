Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Killer Abs & Legs In Tiny, Sheer Ensemble For ‘Spa Day’

Lauren Dascalo gave fans a glimpse at how she’s relaxing on her vacation in a new Instagram share on Wednesday. The model shared a couple of photos on her feed in which she rocked a sheer white crop top and a matching mini skirt that left practically nothing to the imagination as she prepared for a spa day.

Lauren’s outfit included a tie-front tank made of a slightly see-through material with small floral cut-outs all over. The model skipped a bra underneath and seemed dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction as the loose-fitting shirt plunged into her chest. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. Additional strings hung down her body from the sides of the shirt and appeared to add ruching.

The top cut off just below Lauren’s bust, leaving her rock-hard midsection on display. She paired the tank with a matching wrap skirt with shoestring ties down the left side. The asymmetrical fabric came up to the smallest part of her waist on the right, drawing attention to her hourglass shape. The skirt was mostly open, so her lean legs were on show.

Lauren finished the outfit with a large designer tote bag in a dark and light brown checkered pattern. She styled her blond hair down in messy, natural waves.

The first photo saw Lauren standing in a mostly marble room beside what looked to be a fountain or bath. She posed with one foot on the step beside her and her other hip cocked in a way that emphasized her figure. The influencer touched her hair and stared at the camera.

In the second image, which was taken at a low angle, shirt slouched to reveal even more cleavage. She maintained a similar pose with her abs flexed, though this time she looked off into the distance.

The post received nearly 8,000 likes and just over 250 comments in a few hours, proving to be a hit with Lauren’s fans. Many people showered her with love in the comments section.

“Yeah a picture that should not be deleted!!! You look amazing,” one person said.

“Your abs oh my god,” another user added.

“Always the most beautiful woman in the world!!” a third person said with heart-eye emoji.

This series, like many others on her feed recently, was geotagged in Cancun, Mexico. The babe has been living it up there and in Tulum for the past few weeks and has shared her adventures with fans. In another post, she opted for a tiny white bikini that showed off her muscles in a jungle.