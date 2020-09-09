Dua Lipa Sizzles In A Skimpy Orange Bikini But Faces Backlash From Fans

Dua was criticized for partying with her pals.

Dua Lipa looked red hot in an orange bikini in a set of photos that she uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday. However, some of the British singer’s fans responded to her post by expressing disappointment in her.

As reported by British Vogue, Dua, 25, has been enjoying a romantic getaway with her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, 21, in Palm Springs. However, he’s not the only person she’s been spending time with during their visit to the popular California tourist destination. This seems to be what her fans were concerned about.

In the slideshow of nine photos that she shared, two other people made appearances. One snapshot showed Anwar’s friend Chass Bryan giving the camera a thumbs up. He had a face mask dangling from one ear. In the two final images, Dua and musician Savannah Hudson were pictured hanging out together in a pool.

A few of Dua’s Instagram followers criticized her for partying with her friends as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a major health threat. One commenter even dubbed the musician “Covidua-19.”

“Maybe if u didn’t party in the middle of a pandemic,” read one response to her post.

“Did you guys suddenly forget we’ve been in the middle of a global pandemic the past 6 months now??” another person wrote.

Some fans responded to the criticism by defending Dua’s behavior.

“This virus is not going anywhere soon. Are we suppose to stay in our homes and be depressed?” read one remark. “Yes, I agree we should limit our interactions with others but some people want to stay in a right frame of mind instead of going insane.”

Others stayed out of the argument over the “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker’s actions and decided to focus on how amazing she looked instead. She was described as “enchanting” and a “fit babe,” and the heart-eye emoji was found in abundance in the comments section of her post.

In two of her steamiest snapshots, Dua practiced social distancing by posing alone. Her first slide was a selfie that she took in front of a mirror. She rocked an orange string bikini, and she had the neck ties knotted tight. This caused her top to ride up slightly and display a provocative peek at her underboob.

The distinctive sides of Dua’s bottoms consisted of thick scrunched cords instead of ties. They were stretched up over her hipbones to accentuate the swells of her slender hips. She also showed off the curve of her peachy derriere and her taut midriff as she struck a sexy pose with one arm stretched up in the air. She accessorized her skimpy swimsuit with yellow swim goggles, a pair of drop earrings, and a gold nameplate necklace. The sixth photo in her carousel was a similar image that showed her leaning forward to show off more cleavage as she formed a pout with her full lips.

Dua isn’t shy about flaunting her bikini body. Last month, she shared another stunning selfie of a teal two-piece that was just as revealing.