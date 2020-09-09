Olympian Nastia Liukin Looks Stunning In A Form-Fitting Knit Dress & Teases She’s At The Top Of Her Game

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin shared a stunning new selfie via her Instagram page on Wednesday. People have become rather accustomed to seeing her wearing bikinis, workout gear, or jaw-dropping bathing suits, but she went in an entirely different direction for this snap.

The new selfie that Nastia shared showed her wearing an incredible knit dress from the fashion brand Cult Gaia. The “Serita” maxi dress featured cutouts at the midsection and a bra silhouette. The gymnast chose the sand color for this photo and she added a couple of gold chain necklaces to accessorize the look.

In her caption, Nastia joked about how great she has become at taking mirror selfies. She quipped that she was not sure if this meant that she was at the top of her game or if she had hit rock bottom, but her fans certainly seemed full of praise for this particular upload.

Nastia leaned against the wall next to the mirror and positioned the camera to capture multiple angles of her fit physique. She wrapped one arm across her waist and held her other hand up to gently rest against her collarbone as she posed for the picture.

“My goodness you are an angel,” one of Nastia’s fans remarked.

The knit garment fully covered Nastia’s slender legs, but it was clear based on the drape of the fabric that she stood with one bent leg crossed in front of the other. She cocked one hip and allowed the clingy fabric to showcase the curves of her hips.

The cutouts revealed glimpses of the Olympian’s tanned, flawless skin, and the bra-style portion of the maxi allowed Nastia to show off a bit of cleavage.

“With that outfit, you are definitely at the top of your game!” praised a fan.

“Top of your game, as you’ve been with everything you’ve ever attempted,” raved someone else.

The 30-year-old gymnastics champion has indeed become quite adept at taking sizzling-hot snapshots of herself. She tends to take them using her bedroom mirror, and this appeared to be done in the same spot.

In this case, Nastia cropped the shot to stop just below her shoulders, leaving her face entirely out of the snapshot. She also obscured her face in another recent upload, and these style choices do not go unnoticed by her 1 million followers who often miss seeing her delicate, gorgeous facial features.

However, it appeared that people were stunned enough by the rest of the shot to let her off the hook this time. Thousands of likes and dozens of comments from fans piled up on the post over the first couple of hours after she’d first shared it, and it seemed it was nothing but love and admiration for this one.

“Quarantine win!!!” teased another impressed and appreciative fan.