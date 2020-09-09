Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Celebrate Birth Of Baby Boy After Multiple Miscarriages

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin welcomed their fifth child into the world Tuesday night after two miscarriages. Hilaria uploaded a picture of herself holding the newborn swaddled up in a blue and pink hospital blanket wearing an adorable pink and white striped hat. She wears a hospital gown as she looks down admirably at her new bundle of joy. Supportive hubby Alec wears a black T-shirt as he kneels to get on the same plane as his wife and the newest addition of the family. The post already has over 150,000 likes. It can be found here.

Hilaria explained in the caption that she delivered her newborn last night and he is in perfect health. Fans have to stay tuned to find out the name their parents chose for him, although the his uncle Billy Baldwin pitched the name Guillermo Eduardo in the comments.

Famous friends like Daphne Oz, Mario Lopez and Mindy Kaling congratulated the Balwdins in the comments section. Hilaria had just posted a picture of her bursting baby bump just hours before giving birth. She wore a tight black dress and held up her phone with its Batman case to take the selfie. Fans were equally stunned and excited to see the bundle of joy less than 24 hours later.

“Still crying! He’s just so perfect we love you!” one supportive fan exclaimed.

“Ohhh yay mama Congratulations to you and your beautiful family,” another added.

“So so happy for all of you!!!!! Congratulations and welcome to the world lil baby!” a third chimed in.

This is the fifth addition to the Baldwin family. Hilaria and Alec also have Carmen Gabriela Baldwin, 7; Rafael Thomas Baldwin, 5; Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin, 3; and Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin, 2, together.

The successful birth is extra meaningful to the parents after suffering from two back-to-back miscarriages. The Inquisitr previously reported that Hilaria posted an emotional video announcing her second miscarriage in November 2019 along with a long, heartfelt caption.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this….I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today.”

Hilaria announced her third consecutive pregnancy this April. She posted consistent updates along the way of her pregnancy on her Instagram account. She has clearly expressed her gratitude for being able to carry this newborn to full term.