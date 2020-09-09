AEW News: Company Confirms Signing Of Former WWE Superstar

According to AEW’s official Twitter account, the company has signed former WWE superstar Tay Conti to a contract. Conti was released from her WWE deal earlier this year as part of the company’s mass releases, ending a four-year stint with the promotion during which she competed on the NXT brand.

Conti has already appeared on AEW television this year, so this news won’t come as a shock to most fans and pundits. She participated in the recent women’s tag team tournament, teaming with Anna Jay to defeat Nyla Rose and Ariane Andrew. The duo made it to the semifinals but lost to the eventual winners, Diamante and Ivelisse.

As documented by Ringside News, Conti was offered the chance to join The Dark Order on a recent episode of Dynamite. Jay approached Conti while she was in the audience and offered her a contract to become a member of the Brodie Lee-led cult. Conti’s warm response to her tag team partner suggested that she’s more than happy to be a part of the heel faction.

Being a member of the stable will also give Conti plenty of opportunities to appear on television. The Dark Order angle is one of the most featured storylines in AEW at the moment, and the team appears to be going from strength to strength.

Conti will get a chance to shine on this week’s Dynamite, as she’s set to take on Rose in a singles match. A victory against a former Women’s Champion will push the newcomer up the rankings in what’s proving to be a stacked division. However, Rose is a dominant competitor who doesn’t lose a lot of matches.

The episode will likely see the performer shed some light on her current situation with Lee’s faction as well. While she does look set to become an official member, she has still to confirm her relationship with the storyline cultists.

Conti’s arrival will please officials as she adds more credibility to the promotion’s sports-centric vision. Prior to becoming a wrestler, she was a professional jiu-jitsu fighter who competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics for the Brazilian squad.

Conti is the latest former WWE star to join the young wrestling promotion in recent months. Brodie Lee, Matt Cardona, FTR and Matt Hardy also joined the roster after being released from their contracts.

Additionally, several former alumni from Vince McMahon’s sports entertainment entity — such as Rachel Ellering — have served as enhancement talents in select matches.