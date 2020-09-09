Katya Elise Henry Flashes Her Plump Booty In A Thong Bikini During A Picnic

Instagram sensation Katya Elise Henry returned to her account on Wednesday to share yet another racy photo with her adoring fans. The model flaunted her plump booty as she served up a steamy look for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Katya looked hotter than ever as she rocked an off-white bikini. The tiny top fit snugly around her ample chest and boasted thin straps that showcased her toned arms, shoulders, and back.

The matching thong bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist as they emphasized her pert posterior. Fans also caught a glimpse of her lean legs in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of large gold hoop earrings, a bracelet on her wrist, a matching gold anklet.

Katya sat on the beach on top of a white blanket with a picnic laid out. She had her backside facing the camera as she shifted her weight to one hip and placed both of her hands on the blanket next to her. She had her knees bent as she looked over her shoulder with a smoldering stare into the camera.

Sitting next to Katya was a picnic basket filled with colorful flowers and a charcuterie board that included a green apple and some grapes. In the background of the shot, some white sand and green foliage could be seen, as well as a cloudy blue sky.

She wore her dark hair parted to the side. The long locks were styled in loose strands that she pushed over her shoulder.

Katya’s over 7.6 million followers wasted no time showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 54,000 times within the first 36 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also rushed to leave over 450 messages in the comments section.

“I can’t focus…. it’s toooo freakin hotttt,” one follower decalred.

“Simply stunning,” another gushed.

“Wow and I have the nerve to breathe,” a third comment read.

“Eternal inspiration,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock revealing outfits in her online photos. She’s often seen sporting teeny tops, sexy lingerie, and racy bathing suits in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katya recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a skimpy white crop top and a pair of tight jeans that hugged all of her enviable curves. That post has pulled in more than 186,000 likes and over 1,300 comments to date.