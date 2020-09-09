Valeria Orsini Shows Off Insane curves In Skimpy Top And Skirt

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini sent temperatures soaring on social media when she shared some gorgeous new images of herself on Wednesday, September 9. She posted the content for her 4.3 million followers on Instagram, and it quickly became a hit.

The 30-year-old, who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent, was photographed at the beach for the slideshow, which consisted of five images.

Valeria stood at the ocean’s shore as she took center stage in each frame. She switched between a number of sexy poses that displayed her from different angles. She exuded both happy and sultry vibes as she pouted in some images, and smiled widely in others. She also directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens in most of the photos.

Her long, highlighted hair was styled in loose waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

The model’s killer curves clearly captivated users, as she flaunted them in a stylish and revealing ensemble.

She opted for a tan-colored blouse that was designed with an off-the-shoulder cut and loose, long sleeves. The garment’s tight body featured a ruffled edges and a plunging neckline that exposed a great deal of cleavage. The number highlighted her chiseled core as it was quite cropped, concealing only her chest.

Valeria teamed the top with a matching skirt that featured a ruffled hemline and a ruched body design. The piece showed off her thighs, curvy hips and bodacious derrière.

She finished the look off with large hoop earrings and polished white fingernails.

Valeria revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Miami Beach. In the caption, she shared a quote about love and revealed that her outfit was manufactured by Lotus Couture. She also tagged her photographer, Gabriel Gonzalez.

The eye-catching series was instantly met with a lot of support and enthusiasm, amassing more than 13,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. More than 300 followers took to the comments section to overload Valeria with compliments on her figure, her good looks, and her chic outfit.

“Absolutely gorgeous babe,” one user commented.

“Love the outfit,” another fan added.

“I am always looking forward to your posts,” a third individual asserted, following their words with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Love this and the caption,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Valeria has shared a number of daring posts of herself to her social media accounts this past week. On September 5, she dazzled Instagram followers once more when she rocked a tiny light blue bikini that showcased her curvy figure, per The Inquisitr. That snap has received more than 37,000 likes, to date.