Bri Teresi Sizzles In Skimpy Lingerie While Eating Grapes Off The Vine

Bri Teresi oozed sex appeal on Wednesday, September 9, in a recent Instagram post that has many of her 1 million fans in awe. The American model took to the photo-sharing app to upload a racy video in which she ate grapes off the vine while rocking a skimpy lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

The clip showed Teresi outdoors as she stood amid yellow leaves and grapes. The photographer captured her movements as she grabbed the vine, pulling it closer to her lips. She then opened her mouth to pull out the fruit.

Teresi rocked an all-black two-piece that included lace details and strings. The bra had sheer panels on the sides and several strings that crisscrossed over her chest. Her bottoms were also see-through on the sides and included the same zigzagging pattern on the front. They rose above her navel, clinging to her slender waist.

Completing her sexy ensemble, Teresi wore matching gloves that reached up to her upper arms. As far as accessories go, she added simple stud earrings to her look. Her blond locks were swept to the side and styled in down in voluminous strands.

In place of a geotag, she added information about the song playing in the background, indicating it was “Grande Amore” by the Italian pop trio Il Volo.

Teresi teased her fans in the caption, asking them if they “wanna a bite.” She also tagged the Instagram handle of Boss Babes.

Within an hour, the post has garnered more than 1,100 likes and over 80 comments. Her fans wasted no time in sharing their reaction to it, using the comments section to rave about Teresi’s sex appeal and beauty.

“Is that in your backyard? I wanna come eat grapes!” one user wrote.

“How do you make it look so sexy?! I would look like cookie monster [four ROLF emoji] Yumm yumm yummm,” replied another fan.

“Omg you are so so so so incredible beautiful and sexy,” a third fan raved.

“So erotically dressed love your style of lingerie hot lady,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Teresi isn’t one to shy away from the camera, as those who follow her will know. Earlier this week, she posted another sultry video that captured her fully topless for a nature-inspired post, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She was captured lying on her back in a light blue boat floating on the water. She wore a pair of dark bluish purple bikini bottoms and used both of her hands to cover her chest, and thus censor the footage.