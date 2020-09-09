Dasha Mart Flaunts Bombshell Body In Neon Pink Swimsuit

Russian beauty Dasha Mart heated up her Instagram page on Wednesday with a set of sizzling shots that saw her flaunting her bombshell body in a revealing swimsuit. She rocked the bathing suit while soaking up some sun while on the beach.

Dasha’s swimsuit was a shade of neon pink that popped against her bronze skin. The number had a low-cut scoop neckline that flashed a bit of her cleavage. The legs were high cut, showing off her curvy hips. The bathing suit also had a large cutout section that went across the front of her abdomen and around her side that flashed a bit of underboob. A strap across the cutout featured blingy letters that spelled out the brand name of the swimwear.

The update consisted of three pictures. The post was geotagged at Sunny Isles Beach in Florida. She appeared to have a section of the area to herself as she flaunted her figure for the camera.

In the first photo, Dasha was on her knees as she faced the camera. With her legs slightly spread and her back arched, she looked down with a sultry expression on her face. The pose showed off her shapely thighs and slender waist.

The popular influencer was standing near the shore in the second snap. With one leg in front of the other, she held one hand near the top of her head as the wind caught he hair. The pose showcased her cleavage. Her eyes were closed as she tilted her face to the sun, seeming to enjoy the warmth on her skin.

Dasha gave her fans a good look at her torso in the third snap, which was cropped at her neck and just below her hips. Her underboob, as well as her hourglass shape, was on display. A large tattoo on the side of her hip called attention to her lower body.

Dasha’s caption was written in Russian, but a translation provided by Google Translate revealed that she asked her followers what they would like to see her share in her posts. She also tagged the maker of the swimsuit.

Many of the comments were also in Russian, but a few of the model’s English-speaking followers complimented her on the sexy swimwear.

“You are a hurricane of Sensuality,” quipped one Instagram user.

“Love the pink bathing suit on you looking fabulous,” another wrote.

Dasha has kept her online audience enthralled with updates that show her flaunting her curves in an array of skimpy outfits over the past few weeks. Last month, she shared a snap that saw her looking sweet and sexy in a blue mini dress.