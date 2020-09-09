Shantal Monique Shows Off Her Amazing Body In New Skin-Baring Snapshot

American model Shantal Monique took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 9, and treated her 1.1 million followers to a very hot bikini snap, one which became an instant hit.

In the picture, Shantal rocked a yellow bikini top, made up of ribbed fabric. It boasted broad straps, a plunging neckline, and a zippered front with ring detailing. To spice things up, she unzipped her top to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

Shantal teamed the top with skimpy, white-colored bikini bottoms. The tiny garment featured thin straps which she pulled up high on her slender hips to flaunt her toned thighs. The risque ensemble also drew viewers attention to her taut stomach.

The hottie wore her blond tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulder. The photoshoot took place at a nondescript location. To strike a pose, Shantal knelt on some wet sand. She lightly touched her hair and looked away from the camera. The hottie parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

The 31-year-old model included a long caption with her post in which she suggested her fans not to judge people on face value because everyone has a different journey. She also tagged her photographer, Lee LGHFX, in the post for acknowledgement.

Within an hour of going live, the steamy picture racked up more than 16,000 likes. Besides, several of Shantal’s ardent admirers took to the comments section and posted 400-plus messages in which they praised her amazing figure, beautiful looks, and sensual sense of style.

“You’re a goddess!! Always so beautiful and sexy!” one of her fans commented, adding a heart-eyed and fire emoji.

“You narrated a wise paragraph from your book of experience. A mighty fine cover too!” another user wrote in response to the caption.

“Oh wow, you have the best body on Instagram. I love you so much, babes,” a third follower chimed in.

“Damn, Shantal, you look smoking hot in this bathing suit. Your curves are amazing!! I wish to meet you in real life one day,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “ravishing,” “too sexy,” and “so inspiring,” to express their adoration for the blond bombshell.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation, including Jessica Killings, Elena Romanova, Krystle Lina, and Kayler Ray.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Shantal wowed her followers with another racy photograph on September 3 in which she flaunting her curvaceous figure in a red, two-piece swimsuit. The picture has accused more than 52,000 likes.