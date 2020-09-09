Kiki Passo Exposes Her Ample Assets In A Thong Bikini: ‘This One’s For You Boys’

Busty blond Kiki Passo let it all hang out in her latest Instagram snap on Wednesday afternoon. The model showed off her ample assets while wearing a skimpy ensemble.

In the stunning shot, Kiki looked hotter than ever as she rocked a barely there black bikini. The teeny top featured thin straps that showcased her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also included a very low-cut neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching thong bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and clung tightly to her tiny waist as they emphasized her round booty in the process. Her thick thighs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a gold chain and pendant around her neck, a ring on her finger, and multiple bracelets.

Kiki posed with her backside toward the camera. She stood in front of a bathroom counter top with both hands resting on the surface while she arched her back. She pushed her hip out to the side and raised both of her shoulders while she tilted her head and stared into a mirror in front of her.

She wore her long hair parted in the center. The golden locks were styled in loose, straight strands that cascaded down her back and lightly brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

Kiki has amassed more than 1.2 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button over 25,000 times within the first 35 minutes after it was uploaded to her account. Her supporters also rushed to the comments section to leave over 240 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Ok first of all, you’re hot as f*ck, obviously, but can we talk about the hair,” one follower declared.

“Wow. So sexy,” another stated.

“And she said she didn’t have the boooty,” a third social media user wrote.

“Great picture for hump day,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing some skin in her online shots. She’s often photographed sporting sexy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kiki recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a revealing white lace thong lingerie set complete with a matching garter belt. That post also proved to be a huge hit among her admirers. To date, it’s reeled in more than 73,000 likes and over 820 comments.