Diana Maux Displays Rock-Hard Abs In Crop Top & Boy Shorts In Body Weight Exercise Video

Diana Maux was in sizzling form while showing her 603,000 followers a new exercise routine in her latest Instagram share. The Colombian native bared a lot of skin while rocking a pair of boy shorts and a sexy crop top.

The model encouraged her fans to move in her caption. She said that the only equipment they would need to do the exercises was their bodies. Diana claimed that these body weight exercises helped with mobility and posture. She advised them that each exercise should last 40 seconds and to repeat the circuit four times.

The fitness maven wore a white sports bra with a thick elasticated band that supported her bust. For further support, the halter neck crossed in the front and clung to her magnificent curves. The top showed a glimpse of her marvelous cleavage and also exposed her rock-hard abs. Diana’s tiny waist emphasized her trim and toned hourglass figure.

Diana teamed the top with a pair of minuscule high-rise shorts. The pants hugged her curvaceous thighs and were a rather snug fit across her hips. The bottoms had a high-waist that covered her belly-button but was also on-trend. She tied the drawstrings together in a cute little bow.

The social media star styled her hair in a half-ponytail. The hairdo tumbled down her back and shoulders in casual disarray. She wore a pair of simple earrings to complete her look.

The certified fitness trainer worked out in her living room. Behind her, the sofa and television adorned the white room. A large window allowed plenty of light into the space.

In the video clip, which was almost ninety seconds in length, Diana moved her head from side-to-side before smiling at the camera. She leaned forward and encouraged her admirers to “just move.” She then leaned back while bending her knees before quickly swinging forward again and touching the ground. Diana swung her arms back and forth with each big movement. She also gave her fans a profile view of the exercise.

Next, Diana kicked high while bringing her arms down with each lift of her leg. She rotated while kicking and loudly exhaled with each upward thrust.

Diana stood on a large ottoman in the following part of the clip. She leaned against the wall and pressed her bust against the wall while doing deep squats with raised arms. The movement was slow and careful as she concentrated on keeping a perfect form.

In the final part of the routine, Diana lay on the ground holding the back of her thighs. She rolled backward with her knees pressed to her chest and her legs extended behind her head. She then rocked forward into a tummy crunch position before pushing into a backward roll again.

The model’s fans loved the clip and showered her with attention. This specific video has already received more than 6,000 views and 1,000 likes since she shared it on the social media platform.

