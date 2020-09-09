Cindy Kimberly Shows Off Amazing Figure In Off-White Bikini

Spanish model Cindy Kimberly got thousands of hearts racing on social media after she shared a stunning new snapshot of herself with her 6.4 million Instagram followers on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old internet sensation was photographed indoors. She stood in front of a white window through which numerous plants and trees were visible, adding a vibrant pop of color to the background of the photo.

Cindy positioned herself directly in front of the camera and struck a sultry pose, pushing her chest out as she rested both her elbows on the windowpane behind her. She pouted and directed her strong gaze straight at the camera’s lens, emanating a sexy vibe.

Her long, brunette hair was parted slightly off-center and cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in slight waves. Her locks also featured two small braids that framed her face.

The model flaunted her killer curves with a revealing ensemble. She sported an off-white bikini top that seemed to be made out of terry cloth material. It featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back and tiny cups that showed off her cleavage. She teamed the top with a matching pair of bottoms. The high-waisted briefs displayed her curvy hips and called attention to her slim and chiseled core. The thick sides were pulled up over her hips.

Cindy shared in the post’s caption that her bathing suit was designed and manufactured by Boohoo, an online clothing company. She also mentioned, in Spanish, that it was very hot, per Google Translate.

The update was met with a great deal of approval from social media users, amassing more than 650,000 likes in less than a day after it was posted. More than 2,000 followers took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her figure, her good looks, and her choice of swimsuit.

“Looking like Kim K in the 90’s, I stan,” one Instagram user commented.

“You look so good,” a second admirer chimed in.

“God you’re so perfect,” wrote a third fan.

“Looking so gorgeous,” a fourth individual proclaimed, adding a number of pink-heart emoji to their comment.

The beauty has shared a number of jaw-dropping photos of herself with fans this month. On September 5, she wowed users when she posted an image in which she rocked a revealing lingerie set by Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, as reported by The Inquisitr. That popular post has received more than 500,000 likes.