Alexa Collins Rocks A Low-Cut Top While Showing Off Her Painting Skills

Alexa Collins took to Instagram on September 9 to post a triple-photo update that showcased a new skill she learned during her time in quarantine.

The first image in the series captured the model posing at a kitchen table. The area behind her featured a large kitchen island with a crystal-filled chandelier directly above it. The rest of the space was filled with shiny cabinets and a light-colored tile backsplash with a few pops of blue. Several different objects — including a knife block, a paper towel holder and a few plants — were scattered on the countertop and a sliver of the refrigerator was also visible.

Alexa rested one elbow on a wood table and gazed at a painting that sat directly in front of her. The table obscured part of her outfit and her figure, but Alexa’s audience was still treated to a partial view of her bombshell body. The model showed off her ample cleavage in a black top with a daringly low-cut neckline. Her bust nearly spilled out the center of the top, giving fans an eyeful.

The second photo in the set showed Alexa in a similar pose, but she lifted her gaze to the camera’s lens. She wore the same skimpy outfit, and the slight change of pose revealed a glimpse of the top’s thick straps. Alexa styled her silky, blond tresses with a middle part and her hair cascaded over either side of her shoulders. She held a paintbrush in her hand, as she had in the first photo, and a set of paints was laid out beside her.

The last image in the series offered an up-close view of the painting, which was painted with several dark hues. A postcard next to the painting revealed an image of the Eiffel Tower, which seemed to be the end goal of the paint-by-numbers piece. In the caption of the upload, Alexa tagged the company Colourfill.

Shortly after the update was shared on her page, it earned over 9,000 likes and 140-plus comments.

“You are gorgeous Alexa,” one follower commented, adding a series of red hearts.

“İ cant believe that someone be beautiful like u,” another fan chimed in.

“The purpose of our lives is to be happy. You make us happy Alexa,” a third wrote.

