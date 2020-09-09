Lily Allen & David Harbour Get Married In Las Vegas

It had been rumored for some time that Lily Allen and David Harbour were engaged and it seems that the headlines were true. Allen, a British chart-topping singer, and Harbour, an award-winning American actor tied the knot in Las Vegas.

Allen, 35, announced the exciting news via her Instagram account by posting a pic of herself with Harbour, 35, down the aisle at the Graceland Chapel in Sin City with an Elvis Presley impersonator in front of them. The happy couple was captured side-on in an intimate pic. They both flashed a huge smile while Harbour looked down at his wife and rested his nose on her forehead. Allen held a small bouquet of flowers in her hand and looked absolutely stunning.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the reception looked to have only consisted of Allen’s daughters as guests.

As seen clearer in a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, the BRIT Award-winner stunned in a short white dress that featured buttons across the front. She wrapped a thin belt around her waist and opted for a sheer veil of the same color. Allen styled her dark hair up and sported a full fringe. She accessorized herself with small hoop earrings and a necklace, which she tucked into her dress.

Allen kept her caption simple and put three red love heart emoji. However, that didn’t seem to bother her 1.2 million followers. In the span of 45 minutes, her post racked up more than 77,100 likes and over 2,200 comments, proving to be instantly popular and making a huge impact on her fans.

“CONGRATS MY FAVORITE COUPLE,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Congratulations, I got married in Vegas too. It was so much fun,” another person shared.

“Love this, you just went on impulse and had a wedding for you two and the kids. Goals! Both looking cute,” remarked a third fan.

“Congratulations, you are an adorable couple,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous different-colored heart emoji.

Dua Lipa, Skepta, and Kelly Osbourne are a few of many celebrities that also liked the post.

Since the news broke, the newlywed couple became a trending topic on Twitter.

Harbour took to his own Instagram, which you can view here, to share a snapshot of Allen in his arms outside the venue. In the next slide, Allen’s two daughters, Ethel Cooper, 8, and Marnie Rose Cooper, 7, were sat at a table with their stepdad eating In-N-Out Burger. Allen was snapped standing up in her wedding dress with a black face mask on.

Prior to their wedding, they all recently took a vacation to Croatia last month, per The Inquisitr.