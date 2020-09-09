Laurence Bédard Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In White Tube Top & Skintight Maxi Skirt

On Wednesday, September 9, Canadian model Laurence Bédard shared a stunning snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 27-year-old posing in front of what appears to be a blue door with a large metal handle. Laurence stood with one of her arms folded across her body, as she touched her collar bone. She arched her back and turned her neck to look off into the distance with a small smile playing on her lips.

Laurence flaunted her fantastic figure in a white tube top and a matching maxi skirt from the online retailer, Fashion Nova. The skintight ensemble showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. The color of the garments also looked gorgeous against her tattoos. The social media sensation finished off the sultry look with earrings, layered necklaces, and a ring.

For the photoshoot, the brunette bombshell wore her short bob in a sleek, straight style. She had also tucked her hair behind her ear, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

In the caption of the post, Laurence advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 47,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also proceeded to shower her with compliments.

“This woman is absolutely stunning! How perfect can you get? Sheesh,” wrote one follower, adding a string of fire and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You look like a goddess Aphrodite has nothing on you,” added a different devotee.

“[Y]our angelic face and your beautiful smile is the key to your fantastic beauty,” remarked another commenter, along with a heart-eye, red heart, and rose emoji.

“This photo is great, @lobe4… You look really beautiful and the best thing is that it appreciates your nature and simplicity,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some fans, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji in the comments section.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Laurence has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a black lace bodysuit that showcased her pert derriere. That provocative post has been liked over 42,000 times since it was shared.