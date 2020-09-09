Georgina Mazzeo Looks Super Hot In A Black Sports Bra And Formfitting Shorts

Venezuelan lingerie model Georgina Mazzeo took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 9, and treated her 2.2 million followers to a set of hot pictures.

In the snaps, Georgina rocked a black sports bra which featured a plunging neckline and thin straps. The tiny garment flaunted her enviable cleavage while also drawing attention to her taut stomach. She teamed the sports bra with a gray running jacket and a pair of matching, formfitting shorts which boasted black and orange panels on the side.

Georgina wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulder. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of small stud earrings.

The photoshoot took place outdoors, against the background of some sun loungers and a swimming pool. Some trees and the cloudy sky could also be seen behind her.

The hottie shared two pics from the shoot. In the first image, she stood straight and lightly touched the sleeves of her jacket which she loosely wrapped around her shoulders. She tilted her head and flashed a small smile, gazing straight into the camera.

In the second photograph, Georgina turned her back toward the lens, spread her legs apart, raised her arms and joined her fingers together.

Georgina added a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wrote that it is up to a person to shape their days the way they want. The hottie also added that her sporty ensemble was from the online fitness-wear retailer, Alo Yoga.

Within three hours, the picture racked up more than 67,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Georgina’s followers took to the comments section and shared about 500 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Oh wow, you look so beautiful. Thanks for posting these amazing pictures, you made my day!” one of her fans commented.

“Good morning, goddess! Your posts just keep getting better and better!!” another admirer chimed in.

“You are a really pretty and attractive young lady. I hope we can be friends via Instagram and Facebook,” a third user wrote to express his wishful thinking.

“I cannot tell you in words how much I admire you, you beautiful angel. Keep posting your awesome pics. Have a wonderful day,” a fourth follower remarked.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the picture, including Maria Teresa Iannuzzo, Bru Luccas, and Nina Serebrova.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Georgina shared a hot video on September 3 in which she rocked a tiny white crop top which she teamed with purple bikini bottoms. The post has amassed more than 52,000 likes.