Daisey O’Donnell Showcases Her Bronzed Physique While Wearing A Colorful String Bikini In Spain

British beauty Daisey O’Donnell returned to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a racy new snapshot of herself rocking skimpy ensemble. The model flashed her bronzed physique as she revealed in the caption of the post that she secretly wanted to be spending time in another country.

In the stunning snap, Daisey looked smoking hot as she rocked a colorful string bikini with a yellow, blue, and pink tie-dye print. The top featured a low cut neckline that exposed her copious cleavage. The thin straps also showcased her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist as they accentuated her lean thighs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also in the spotlight for the snap. She accessorized the style with a gold chain around her neck, a matching ring on her finger, and bracelets on both of her wrist. She also added a jeweled bellybutton ring.

Daisey posed on the beach for the shot. She pushed her hip out and rested one hand on her leg. She arched her back and raised one shoulder as she gave a sultry stare into the camera with her lips puckered.

In the background, a clear, blue sky could be seen, as well as a white sand beach and multiple lounge chairs. She geotagged her location s Marbella, Spain.

She wore her long hair in a deep side part. The blond locks were styled in straight strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over one shoulder.

Daisey’s 995,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 9,200 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also flooded the comments section with over 100 messages.

“You came, you slayed,” one follower declared.

“I need that bikini but I need that vacation spot even more ughh,” another wrote.

“I am bloody obsessed,” a third comment read.

“HAND PAINTED BARBIE DOLL,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her fit figure in tiny outfits. She’s often photographed rocking tiny lingerie, plunging tops, and tight bathing suits in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Daisey recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she pulled open her white shirt to expose her toned body in a red faux leather two-piece. To date, that post has reeled in more than 39,000 likes and over 340 comments.