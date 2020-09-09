Demi Moore Sizzles In Strapless Semi-Sheer Blue Gown In Flashback Photo

Actress Demi Moore looked incredible in her latest Instagram update. The 57-year-old shared a snap from a photo shoot she did with Harper’s Bazaar magazine last October while she reminisced about the release of her memoir, Inside Out.

Demi looked happy and relaxed as she wore a strapless, semi-sheer blue gown for the shoot. The bodice of the number was a solid color, and the top of the dress sat low on her chest. The ensemble had a flowing, sheer bottom.

The Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle star wore her trademark brunette locks down in waves. She added some bling to the outfit with a pair of sparkly dangle earrings.

The photo captured the award-winning star standing barefoot outside in front of a swimming pool. A walkway covered with terra-cotta tiles and lined with large columns was blurred in the distance behind her. The shade of her dress along with the aqua color of the water gave the picture a dreamy vibe.

The photo captured Demi from a side angle as she looked at the camera. Wind blowing from her front caused the bottom of the garment to billow behind her. A sheer panel also caught the wind and whipped in the air behind her. Her bare leg was visible through the fabric as she took a step. A long wisp of her hair fell across the front of her chest. The pose also showed off her bustline as well as her trim waist. She held her arms by her sides as she turned and flashed a big smile for the lens.

The post was popular among Demi’s two million Instagram followers. More than 27,000 of them liked the snap within an hour of it being shared to her account.

Many of her admirers took to the comments section to give the post some love.

“Demi you GODDESS YOU!!! So sexy, & loving the blue, absolutely gorgeous!!!!” gushed one fan.

“Wow you look beyond amazing,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“This is absolutely beautiful! I read the book. I definitely can relate! Love this blue on you,” a third comment read.

“Just finished your book. Thank you for sharing your incredible journey. Wishing you continued good health and joy!” a fourth follower chimed in.

Demi seems to enjoy sharing certain aspects of her life with her followers. The celebrity also likes to entertain them with occasional throwback snaps. Not too long ago, she shared one that saw her biting her finger and giving the camera a sultry look while wearing an off-the shoulder dress.