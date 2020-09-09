Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunted Her Ample Posterior & Insane Hourglass Curves In Skintight Pink Leggings

The “Russian Kim Kardashian” of Instagram, Anastasiya Kvitko, shared a stunning new photo on her Instagram page Wednesday. The 25-year-old beauty put the focus entirely on her backside for this upload and her millions of followers had plenty to say about it.

Kvitko noted in her caption that the leggings were from the fashion brand Blue Body Brazil, and they were the perfect choice to accentuate all of the model’s notorious curves. They appeared to be in a light shade of pink and had large pockets on the back. A wide waistband and V-cut in the back, along with a unique scrunching effect down the back seam, enhanced the curves of her already voluptuous derriere.

The stretchy material hugged every bit of the model’s physique. This allowed Kvitko to show off her slim waist and curvy hips in addition to her booty.

Her long, brunette tresses cascaded down her back in loose waves, providing just a few glimpses of the straps from her top. The photo showed her only from the back, but she turned her head just enough to show a hint of her profile.

It appeared that the top Kvitko wore was the Blue Body Brazil “Nude Temptations” sports bra. It had straps crisscrossing the upper part of the Russian model’s back and it revealed plenty of her flawless, tanned bare skin.

“Absolutely beautiful and hot,” one fan commented.

Kvitko frequently uploads photos that emphasize her jaw-dropping posterior. She often wears revealing bikinis as a way to show off her curvy backside, but some might say these leggings made for an even more stunning look.

“Looking gorgeous stunning charming girl,” another fan praised.

“You make me speechless. Hot and beautiful,” someone else said.

“Looking gorgeous charming girl,” declared one impressed supporter.

Nearly 30,000 of Kvitko’s 11.5 million followers had already hit the “like” button on this post during the first 45 minutes the photo was live on her page. Almost 600 people added comments as well, and it was clear this look was a massive hit.

The “Russian Kim Kardashian” of Instagram always exudes a vibe of confidence and sexiness, and this new upload was no exception. Some people noted that they would have loved to see her from the front as well, but there was no lack of appreciation for the focus on her peachy posterior.

Whether she is flaunting her busty assets or her plump booty, Kvitko’s fans consistently fawn over her bold style and insane hourglass figure. This latest look immediately sparked the same type of reaction and seemed to leave everybody wanting more.