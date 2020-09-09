L.A. County Bans Trick-Or-Treating, Haunted Houses, As Halloween Becomes A Casualty Of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic was claimed hundreds of thousands lives, wrecked economies, forced sports leagues the world over to cancel or restructure their seasons, and now, in California’s L.A. County at least, it is causing Halloween to be cancelled.

As KTLA-TV reported, on Tuesday the county issued its rules for the October 31 holiday, and it appears that traditional activities normally associated with Halloween are off the table.

Door-to-door trick-or-treating, the traditional method of collecting Halloween candy that American children have been employing for decades, is now off the table. Health officials say that it’s difficult from groups of kids, the adults they supervise, and the homeowners from whom they solicit candy, to maintain social distancing during the activity. Similarly, also banned are so-called “trunk-or-treat” events, where kids gather at a parking lot and go from car to car rather than house to house, for the same reasons.

Further, the county has forbidden gatherings or parties consisting of people from different households, even if they’re held outdoors. And, so-called “haunted house” attractions, where customers pay a fee to walk through and be scared by costumed actors, are also canceled.

Antranias / Pixabay

“Since some of the traditional ways in which this holiday is celebrated does not allow you to minimize contact with non-household members, it is important to plan early and identify safer alternatives,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Similarly, last week Health Director Barbara Ferrer, in warning residents about Labor Day gatherings, noted the importance of maintaining social distancing.

“While holidays are typically a time to come together with extended family and friends to celebrate, we ask you to alter your plans this year and take responsibility by not engaging in any risky activities that can spread the virus,” she said at the time.

So with almost everything typically associated with Halloween revelry now banned, what can county residents do to enjoy the spooky season?

The county suggested some alternatives, including “drive-through” parades in which the occupants and/or the vehicle are dressed up and judges can evaluate them from a safe social distance; online pumpkin-carving and/or costume events; and the customary decorating of the home and front yard.

L.A. County will likely not be the only jurisdiction to ban trick-or-treating this year. Earlier this week, The Detroit News reported that several communities in its distribution area have already started rethinking their Halloween plans, including by canceling parades and rethinking whether or not to allow door-to-door candy-gathering.