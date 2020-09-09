Nazanin Mandi Shares Intimate Topless Pics With Husband Miguel In Bed: ‘Pillow Ta;l’

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself with her husband, R&B singer Miguel. The model likes to keep her followers up to date with content and opted for a series of intimate pics for her most recent upload.

In the first shot, the couple both appeared topless in bed in a selfie. Nazanin, who took the photo, rested her head on Miguel’s shoulder and gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression. The 33-year-old parted her lips slightly and pushed her dark curly locks off her face. She raised one arm and showcased her stunning jawline.

Miguel had the bedsheet covering the lower part of his body while he looked directly in front of him with a subtle smile. The “Come Through and Chill” hitmaker is a fan of body art and showcased the numerous tattoos on his upper chest.

In the next slide, the pair were snapped from a higher angle while they both covered the lower part of their bodies with the green bed sheet. Nazanin laid down and wrapped her arms around Miguel, who appeared to be sitting up slightly and looking down at his wife.

In the third and fourth slide, Miguel was captured solo with their cats.

In the sixth pic, Miguel kissed Nazanin on the forehead while she closed her eyes.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 57,300 likes and over 450 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Favorite couple to ever exist,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful. Can’t wait for a moment like this with a man I know is on my side. One day,” another person shared.

“Aweee. So gorgeous the both of you and your fur babies,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow how do y’all look so beautiful in the morning,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to People, Nazanin met Miguel at the age of 18 when he was promoting his first music video. After being in a relationship for over 10 years, they decided to get engaged in January of 2016. Two years later, the happy couple tied the knot at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California, and haven’t looked back.

Nazanin is no stranger to sharing intimate images via social media. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she bared all in a series of solo snapshots. The former R U the Girl contestant accessorized herself with a necklace featuring her first name initial and didn’t opt for any visible clothing while lying down on a bed.