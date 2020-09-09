‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: An Unexpected Guest Interrupts Brooke & Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) attempt to make up with her ex-husband will be waylaid by an unexpected visitor. She desperately wants Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) back but SheKnows Soaps hints that Brooke will welcome her guest.

A Guest Pops In

It appears as if Katie Logan (Heather Tom) may swing around the Logan Estate. The visit will come as a surprise to both Brooke and Ridge since they know that she’s hurting at the moment. As seen in the image below, Katie broke up with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) after she learned that he still had feelings for her sister. She didn’t want to relive the past and knew that she needed to look after her own heart, so she let Bill go.

Katie’s also mad with Brooke. The last time she saw her, she gave her a piece of her mind. Brooke and Bill had shared a kiss on the eve of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) disastrous wedding. She saw the video on a digital photo album and had blasted her sister and fiancé.

This is the first time that Katie has indicated that she wants to talk to her sibling. She knows that she needs to move on with her life and to do that, she needs to know the truth.

Brooke & Ridge Are Interrupted

Brooke will be pleading her case to Ridge. She is still convinced that he is her destiny and that he was tricked into a marriage with Shauna Fulton Forrester (Rena Sofer). However, she also needs to persuade him that she is not interested in Bill.

Ridge overheard tell Bill that she would always love him. Ridge misconstrued the conversation and thinks that she’s still in love with him. The former chemist claims that she meant that he would always have a special place in her heart.

The former couple will be taken aback when Katie rocks up. Brooke will immediately be apologetic about her kiss with Bill, while Ridge is concerned about how she’s coping after the breakup. Katie is just trying to move forward with her life and that means that she has put the pieces of the puzzle together. She needs to hear her sister’s side of the story to figure out if she still wants to be part of her life.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers tease that Brooke and Katie will realize that they’re family. They have already been through so much that they won’t allow the Stallion to come between them. The sisters will also learn that they have been manipulated by Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) who has her knife out for Brooke.