Valerie Cossette Soaks Up The California Sun In A Skimpy Patterned Bikini

Canadian model Valerie Cossette stripped down to a skimpy bikini for Tuesday’s Instagram update, showing off her sexy curves and gorgeous tattoos while soaking up some sun out on the street. Snapped in Los Angeles, California, as indicated by the geotag, the 27-year-old appeared to be in front of a residence, choosing the home’s lavish streetside garden as the backdrop for her photo.

The snapshot captured Valerie from head to toe and saw the stunner leaning her backside against a half wall. She was perfectly positioned in between two luxuriant plants sprouting from the dark soil atop the structure, their vibrant green leaves adding color to the shot. A second layer of shrubs populated the far background, nestled on a similar structure that stretched right under the building’s window. An elegant garden lantern mounted on the white facade was barely visible through the towering vegetation.

Valerie put one a leggy display as she prompted one foot up against the wall, peering to the side and into the distance with a slight squint. Her other foot remained firmly lodged on the pavement, her bright-white sneaker contrasting with the sun-drenched concrete. The pose teased her thigh gap, perfectly showcasing her hourglass figure. The brunette bombshell further tantalized fans by tugging on her bikini bottoms, giving off sultry and nonchalant vibes at the same time. Sunlight illuminated her toned body, calling attention to her glowing tan.

The comfy footwear and matching socks balanced out her teeny swimsuit — a triangle string number that flashed a generous amount of skin. The bathing suit included small cups that struggled to contain her and a plunging neckline that completely exposed her deep cleavage. Likewise, the high-cut bottoms flaunted her bodacious hips and thighs, boasting a low, scooped waistline that bared her tummy and allowed her navel piercing to be seen.

The two-piece featured a neutral black-and-white palette and was adorned with chevron stripes that added texture to the revealing look. A dark hem on the bottom of her top drew the eye to the glimpse of underboob that was spilling out. The detail was the same color as the spaghetti straps framing her décolletage, which also matched the narrow side straps of her bottoms. The item tied on her hips with a set of long strings, which Valerie crimpled in her hands as she pulled the sides high on her waist.

The Bang Energy elite model added a bit of glitz with massive hoop earrings and a discrete, short-loop necklace. She topped off the sporty beach-babe look with a black baseball cap. Her long, raven tresses tumbled over her shoulder in messy waves, brushing against her perky chest. Her hair looked tousled and windswept, adding to her allure.

Valerie aptly captioned the sun-kissed photo with a sunshine emoji. The Fashion Nova ambassador credited the popular brand for the eye-catching swimwear, which seemed to have earned her some well-deserved viral attention judging from the enthused fan reactions. Followers showed a lot of love for the tantalizing post, clicking the like button more than 56,700 times. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave her over 640 messages.

“Wow that looks so nice,” wrote fellow Bang Energy model Nina Serebrova, who added a fire emoji.

“Beautiful,” chimed in tattooed beauty Vicky Aisha, further expressing her adoration with a two-hearts emoji.

Valerie’s less famous fans also had plenty to say about the sizzling post, complimenting her “gorgeous body,” “sexy legs,” and “fabulous tattoos.”

“You are simply irresistible,” gushed one person, leaving a trail of revolving hearts.

“You look great in hats [four hearts], best bikini evER!!!!” read another message, followed by a string of growing hearts and roses.