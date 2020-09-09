Tina Louise Shows Off Her Perfect Assets In A Tiny Green Bikini

Australian model Tina Louise took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 9, and wowed her 2.4 million fans with a hot bikini snapshot.

In the pic, Tina — who rose to fame after appearing on the covers of famous magazines such as FHM, Maxim, and Zoo Weekly — rocked a minuscule, green-colored, two-piece bathing suit which left little to the imagination of the viewers. Her bikini top boasted triangular cups attached to a thin string which ran across her chest. It included thin straps and a plunging neckline which flaunted her enviable cleavage. The tiny garment also showed off a glimpse of sideboob.

Tina teamed the top with matching bottoms which were pulled up high on her slender hips to display her toned thighs. The risque ensemble also drew attention to her taut stomach and tattooed body.

She wore her highlighted tresses down. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of drop earrings.

The picture was captured outdoors, during the daytime. Tina stood against the background of some large leaves to pose. She threw her head back and closed her eyes while also parting her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Tina informed her fans that she prefers green over other colors, adding that she fell in love with the photoshoot. The model wrote that her sexy ensemble was from the online beachwear retailer, The Bikini Block. She also tagged her photographer, Brendan Forbes, for acknowledgement.

Within an hour of posting, the picture racked up more than 15,000 likes. In addition, several of Tina’s admirers took to the comments section and shared about 200 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“Green looks great on you, Tina! I don’t really have a favorite colour anymore, to be honest, because I find different things look better in different colours! Happy Wednesday! Mwuuaahh!!” one of her fans commented.

“Omg, what a total babe!!! Tina, you are always looking so beautiful!!! Hottie power,” another user chimed in, adding multiple kiss emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous!!! Have a wonderful day,” a third user chimed.

“Baby, you are so pretty! Text me tonight if you can my friend. I would love to hear from you, babe!” a fourth follower wrote to express his wishful thinking.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Laurence Bédard, Casey Fleyshman, Imogen Anthony, and Nina Serebrova.

Tina often wows her legions of admirers with her skin-baring snapshots. A few months ago, she shared a pic on her timeline in which she rocked see-through lingerie which put her nipples on full display.