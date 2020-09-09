‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shows Off Her Spectacular Shape In A Leopard Print Jacket

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed off her spectacular shape on Wednesday, rocking a leopard print jacket. The garment was one of the latest looks from the Snooki Shop’s Fall season collection. She modeled the new item for her 13.6 million followers, who absolutely loved the new look.

They took to the comments section to voice their appreciation for Nicole’s sense of style.

“That…is…stunning! You are so beautiful sweetie God bless you and your beautiful family,” remarked one follower.

“Congratulations on your boutique still being successful…u proved u could do it,” wrote a second fan.

“Wish I could spiral like a bad b and then get up and be a glam mommy like Snooks,” commented a third Instagram user, adding a smiley face with heart eyes emoji.

“Yes, Snooki! I want it, I need it, I have to own it now….” remarked a fourth fan.

In the snap, Nicole looked directly at the camera and snapped a photograph of herself in a long, dressing room mirror at her boutique, which is located in Madison, New Jersey.

Her hair was pulled up into a high ponytail at the top of her head and her highlighted locks cascaded down both sides of her head.

The jacket topper was a fun leopard-print — a pattern closely associated with the former reality television personality, who wore lots of leopard during her years as a star on Jersey Shore alongside Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and Deena Nicole Cortese. Nicole paired the top with skintight black leggings and black slides.

In the background of the shot, the walls of the boutique’s dressing room — which were covered in inspirational phrases — were visible. There was a red and pink patterned rug on the hardwood floor, on which Nicole stood. Two seats with fuzzy tops in pink and white and metal legs were also seen in the shot. The showroom of the boutique was just barely visible at the edge of the image.