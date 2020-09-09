Nicole Scherzinger, 42, Models Pussycat Dolls Crop Top & Joggers, Fans Declare Her ‘Body Goals’

Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of snapshots of herself in the new Pussycat Dolls merch. Unsurprisingly, the singer, actress, and TV personality looked phenomenal in the attire.

The “I Don’t Need a Man” hitmaker stunned in a black crop top with short sleeves. The garment featured large pink text on the front of the group’s name. Scherzinger displayed her toned midriff and paired the ensemble with joggers of the same color that had “Pussycat Doll” written down the right leg in white letters. The entertainer completed her outfit with multicolored lace-up Puma sneakers. She kept her nails short with a coat of white polish and styled half her long wavy dark hair in a high ponytail and left the rest down.

The 42-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Scherzinger posed in front of a plain wall. The Masked Singer panelist was snapped from head to toe with one foot resting on tiptoes. Scherzinger rested both arms beside her and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, she parted her legs and rested the other foot on tiptoes. Scherzinger tugged at her hair and looked down at the ground with a subtle smile. She showcased a hint of her profile and made everything look effortless.

In the tags, Scherzinger tagged the Pussycat Doll’s official account and model Winnie Harlow for her footwear as she has done a collaboration with Puma.

In the span of 25 minutes, her post racked up more than 17,000 likes and over 200 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 4.5 million followers.

“Girl, you’re not even a human! It’s so unfair,” one user wrote.

“Don’t cha wish your girlfriend was hot like this. BODY GOALS,” another person shared.

“You’re the most gorgeous human ever!” remarked a third fan, adding multiple heart emoji.

“You’re definitely my body goals at 42,” a fourth admirer commented.

Scherzinger is currently loved-up with her Rugby player beau, Thom Evans. The couple celebrated Labor Weekend at Malibu Beach this year and were photographed together in a couple of pics. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scherzinger wowed in a black garment that looked to be a swimsuit top. She paired the item of clothing with a white high-waisted skirt that was decorated with a black-and-gold pattern all over and thigh-high slits on both sides. Scherzinger sported her long dark wavy hair down and accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces, rings, and earrings.