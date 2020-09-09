Meryl Streep’s Nephew Hurled ‘Anti-Hispanic Slurs’ While Choking Teen & Causing Brain Damage, Says Lawyer

Charles Harrison Streep, the nephew of acclaimed Hollywood actress Meryl Streep, has been accused of racism after being arrested for attacking a Long Island teenager so severely that the 18-year-old will likely suffer from life-long brain damage.

According to New York Daily News, Charles Streep attacked the teen, David Peralta, during a road rage incident at a Chase bank in East Hampton. According to reports, Streep began to yell insults after narrowly missing the teenager’s car. In response, the 18-year-old argued that Streep had run a red light.

This sparked an angry confrontation in which the famed actress’s nephew attacked the college student, “squeezing and lifting his limp body off the ground and then throwing him to the ground,” described Edmond Chakmakian, the victim’s lawyer.

As a result of the confrontation, Peralta was rushed into emergency surgery and will reportedly suffer from permanent brain damage. A photo obtained by The New York Daily News shows an unconscious Peralta in a hospital bed with a bloodied bandage around his head and IVs and other wires connected to his body.

“He couldn’t even give me his date of birth when I spoke to him the other day,” Chakmakian said.

Streep has already been charged with felony assault in East Hampton Town Court and was released on $5,000 bail. However, Chakmakian is now pushing for hate crime charges as well, citing the fact that Streep used what the news outlet deemed were “anti-Hispanic slurs” against the teenager.

The lawyer added that the 31-year-old’s bigoted attitude is ironic considering his aunt’s vocal stances on progressive issues.

“We find it exceedingly ironic that Streep, whose family, including his famous aunt, purport to sympathize with the plight of immigrants and working-class people everywhere, would unleash this violent and racially charged attack on this innocent, hardworking young man,” he noted.

The Devil Wears Prada star did not respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

That said, this is not the first time the Streep family has been in the center of a race row. The Oscar-winner was accused of anti-Hispanic bigotry herself this past fall after she played a Latina character in Netflix film The Laundromat.

According to Metro UK, the actress needed to use facial prosthetics, darken her skin, and use a fake accent to accurately portray her character — all of which earned heavy censure from a number of critics, with one going so far as to call her part a “caricature.”

