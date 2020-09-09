Kim, Kourtney And Khloe Kardashian Blasted For Photoshop Fail That ‘Defies Physics’

Critics are calling out the three eldest Kardashian sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, for an apparent Photoshop fail that “literally defies physics.”

The three women posed for an ad for a new perfume collection called the Diamonds II Collection. As The Sun reported, they wear jewel-toned skirts and midriff-baring tops, each in a different color. Kim is front and center facing the camera, while Khloe squats next to her. Kourtney stands slightly behind and facing to the side.

But as photographer and producer Ruthie Darling called out, the picture may not have been edited in the best way. She points out that the shadows in the shot face different directions, something that “defies physics.” The shadows indicate that each woman was photographed individually and then the three were combined to make it appear as they were all together.

On top of that, “all of their legs have been stretched using the photoshop ‘scale’ tool which can lengthen a section of the image.”

The result of this lengthening is that it also stretches out the feet in the photo, “making Kim look like Bigfoot’s sister.”

It doesn’t end there. It appears that the faces of the trio have been heavily softened to remove any pores or wrinkles, Darling suggested, making them look like “newborn babies”.

She went on to explain that there are multiple other image errors that an eagle-eyed critic can spot and attributed it to poor editing.

“This latest ‘Katastrophe’ from the Kardashian’s family photo album suffers from a weary photo editor having to combine several photos at once and not doing the best job of it,” she said.

For instance, Khloe appears to have had her head and body combined from two separate shots.

“From what I can tell, poor Khloe has had her best ‘face shot’ masked onto her best ‘body shot,'” the photographer explained.

“You can tell her face has been superimposed because the retoucher also left in the shadow which isn’t present for the other sisters. Why? Who knows – lockdown fatigue presumably,” she said.

She concluded by pointing out that it appears that Kourtney has her leg raised and is standing on something, but the object was masked out of the final pic, leaving her appearing to be floating in the air.

Commenters also noted the unusual look to Kim’s toes and feet, while others said that the women looked unrecognizable.

It’s not the first time in recent days that the Kardashians have faced accusations of poor photoshopping skills. Khloe received backlash after she posted an image only to have the original look appear on an episode of the show for fans to compare to, as The Inquisitr previously reported.