Jen Selter Rocks A Neon Green Thong Bikini In The Shower For Sizzling Instagram Video

Fitness model Jen Selter tantalized her 12.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a short video clip that she filmed in the shower. The backdrop of the video was a modern shower with gray tiles and an entirely see-through glass door, which Jen held open as she posed in the bathroom. Modern fixtures were located on the wall nearby, although Jen’s sculpted figure remained the focal point of the clip.

She rocked a neon green bikini that left little to the imagination. Tiny triangular cups hugged her curves, and straps crafted from what appeared to be a neon tinted plastic material stretched over her shoulders and around her back. The garment showcased a hint of cleavage, and also exposed her sculpted shoulders, arms, and chiselled abs.

Jen paired the skimpy top with equally revealing thong-style swimsuit bottoms. The garment featured a tiny patch of fabric that covered any NSFW areas, and an equally minuscule portion that nestled at the small of her back, leaving her gravity-defying derriere on full display. Plastic straps stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs, and her body looked incredible in the two-piece set.

Jen’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle, and they cascaded down her chest in a sleek style. She added another pop of color with her choice of nail polish, a vibrant pink hue that looked stunning with her sun-kissed skin and dark locks.

Jen started the footage with her back almost entirely turned to the camera, showing off her pert posterior as she held the door open. She had a bottle of shaving gel in her hands, and flashed a smile at the camera as music played in the background.

Later in the video, Jen thrilled her followers with a close-up of her toned thigh as she skimmed a razor over her skin. Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 427,800 views within 20 hours of going live. It also racked up 626 comments from her fans in the same time span.

“Wow, you look beautiful,” one follower commented, including a heart eyes emoji in her remark.

“That bikini is so cute! I love the straps!” another fan added.

“I must have watched this on a loop about 89 times,” a third fan remarked.

“Can’t stop watching this,” yet another follower chimed in, including a string of flame emoji in the comment.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen posted another tantalizing clip. Rather than wearing swimwear, for that post she climbed up a stair climber in her apartment wearing a variety of outfits, from a colorful robe with fuzzy pink slippers to a pair of sky-high heels and a mini dress.