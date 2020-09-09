‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday: Bill Ridicules Ridge After Blasting Him For Wrecking His Family

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, September 8 features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who told her doctor that she needed her medication. She begged Dr. Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) for one more refill so that she could be the mother that she wanted to be. However, the physician refused her request again. Steffy didn’t know what to do because he was the only one who could help her, per SheKnows Soaps.

Finn explained that she could not be a good mom if she became reliant on the pills. He detailed that the prescription drugs were highly addictive because of the dopamine it releases to the brain. Steffy was surprised that he thought that she had a problem. He felt that she could heal without the pills and that she needed to talk about her emotional issues.

Steffy opened up to Finn, as indicated by The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers. She revealed how she was duped into adopting Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) daughter, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). She told him how she named the little girl, Phoebe, after her twin sister who had passed away.

As shown in the image below, Steffy was vulnerable and let her guard down. She even briefed him on her mother’s history with Hope’s mom and how they repeated the pattern with Liam. Finn had to leave to attend to another patient but gave her his personal number so that she could contact him at any time.

At the cabin, Liam insisted that they get Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) to her mother as soon as possible. Hope said that Steffy wasn’t alone, she was with Finn. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) arrived and they updated her about Steffy. She wondered if there was more to Steffy’s rant than what she was letting on.

Liam then steered the conversation to his mother-in-law and Ridge. She didn’t want them to worry about her. After she left, Hope and Liam expressed their gratitude that they were spending their lives together.

At Spencer Publications, Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) needled Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) about Brooke. He wondered what Bill’s next move was going to be. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) stepped into the office and said that he also wanted to know.

The dressmaker immediately accused Bill of wrecking his family. He said that Steffy was in pain because hehad mowed her down with his car. The media mogul was sorry about the accident but didn’t believe that Ridge’s accusations were serious.

Next, Ridge laid into Bill for kissing his wife. Bill retorted that Ridge had quickly made Brooke his ex-wife with a “Vegas drive-through” wedding.

“I’ll have burgers, fries, and a marriage certificate,” the media tycoon ridiculed Ridge. After Justin left, the businessman gave him some time to speak.

“Unless you’re here to hem my pants, you’ve got two minutes to speak your mind,” Bill taunted him.

Ridge said that he had overheard Bill declaring his love for Brooke. The businessman assumed that the designer had heard her response. Brooke had said that she would always love Bill. He advised Ridge to deal with it, as depicted in the image above. Bill suggested that Ridge enjoy his life with “Shauna the Showgirl.” The dressmaker said that he would always protect Brooke from men like Bill.