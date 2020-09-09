Cindy Prado Goes Braless Under Flirty Crop Top For ‘Sunset Date’

Model Cindy Prado looked sexy and stylish in her latest Instagram update. The popular influencer shared a series of photos that featured her looking fabulous in a colorful print outfit that included a flirty crop top under which she went braless.

Cindy’s shirt was strapless, and she wore it extremely low. The front of the number was open, showing off her taut abs. The top also featured a ring in the center of her breasts, which drew the eye to her cleavage. She also wore a pair of matching slacks that had a high-rise style and a wide flare, which accentuated her hourglass shape and the curve of her hips.

The model’s hair was parted in the middle and styled in loose waves. For accessories, she wore layered gold necklaces and bracelets along with a pair of hoop earrings and a large ring. She also sported high heel sandals. To complete her ensemble, she carried a clear handbag with orange trim.

Cindy’s post consisted of six photos that captured her striking several poses while standing outside. A few of them showed her entire body, showing off her lean physique while others zoomed in, giving her online audience a better look at the outfit — and her body.

Four of the snaps caught Cindy from a front angle. In one snap, she raised one knee while she looked away from the camera with a pout on her face. Another one saw her looking at the camera with her lips slightly parted. One was cropped at the knees, showing off her flat tummy. Yet another image saw her standing with one hip cocked to the side as she gazed away from the camera.

Three of the pictures saw Cindy from a side view. All of them highlighted her taut abs and perky booty. One if them saw her taking step while looking over her shoulder at the lens.

In the post’s caption, Cindy mentioned her promotional partner, Fashion Nova.

Dozens of her fans took a minute to give the post some love.

“Just goes to show, you don’t have to wear a bikini all the time to look amazing,” quipped one Instagram user.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” a second admirer added.

“One of the most stunning women on the planet!!!” gushed a third follower.

“Wow you are so beautiful and pretty,” a fourth comment read.

