Doina Barbaneagra Stuns In A Cropped Jacket & Red Undies In New Instagram Post

Doina Barbaneagra gave her 711,000 Instagram followers a midweek pick-me-up on Wednesday, September 9. The Vienna-based model had shared two new photos of herself rocking a cropped jacket and high-cut undies that left little to the imagination.

Doina could be seen inside her home in Vienna, sporting her skimpy attire and struck casual poses in front of the camera. In the first pic, she was snapped sideways, sitting on a stool with her right leg stretched and her other knee bent. She was barefoot with her nails painted in a bright red color. The bombshell leaned backward and placed her hands on the chair behind her booty. She looked straight into the camera with a serious look on her face.

In the second image, Doina stood front and center. She pulled at the strings of her jacket as she glanced at the photographer. Her thigh gap looked evident in the shot. Some viewers also gushed over her flat tummy and abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

The Moldovan beauty wore a white cropped jacket that had a loose fit and a hood. While the zipper was closed up, the length of the piece was pretty short and showcased plenty of skin. It reached her toned midriff, highlighting her midsection.

She wore a pair of red panties that came from Lounge Underwear. The undergarment sat high on her slim waistline, and the high leg cuts helped accentuate the curves of her hips. The narrow, stretchable band that made up the waistband contained the signature Lounge logo.

Doina wore her brunette hair into a heavy side part and tied her long locks into a high ponytail.

In the caption, Doina wrote a line from the song, “Main Girl,” by Charlotte Cardin, adding a rose emoji. She made sure to give credits to Lounge Underwear by tagging the brand in both the post and the picture.

Doina had received over 21,600 likes and more than 260 comments on her share within the first 24 hours of it being live on the popular social media platform. Fans and followers had taken the time to shower her with compliments on her smoking hot share. Countless avid fans were left speechless and opted to leave a trail of emoji instead.

“Without a doubt, you are so beautiful and so sexy!” one of her followers wrote, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“I love your hairstyle here. It suits you very well. It gives off that vintage vibe,” commented another fan.

“What a hottie! You are so flawless!” gushed a third Instagram user.