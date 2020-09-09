Witney Carson Shows Off Fall Pregnancy Looks & Growing Baby Bump In Adorable New Video

Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson showed off five pregnancy looks and her growing baby bump in an adorable new video. The dancer, who took Season 29 off as she enters the latter months of her first pregnancy, shared the fun clip with her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

She wore five outfits in the quick video, showing off a sequence of looks that ran the gamut from casual to dressy, all while showing off her most becoming asset, her growing belly. Witney expects her first child, a son, with husband Carson McAllister, this fall. She called the video “bump-friendly fall looks.”

In her first fashion outfit, Witney rocked a brown print, long-sleeved dress with a high neckline. The sweet-looking garment swung around her body as she showed it off for the camera. It featured a bow fashioned at her waist above her growing belly.

She did a little jump up in the air, and as she landed, the dancer appeared to have changed clothing into a long, formfitting black dress with a denim jacket topper. This featured tan panels at the shoulders.

After another hop, Witney appeared in a sleek, mauve-colored long-sleeved garment that fell just above her knees.

A fourth quick change was one of the DWTS mirrorball winner’s most fun looks. This was a black T-shirt with a white print graphic, which was paired with a chic black-and-gray leopard-print slim skirt. Witney added a gray belt that cinched at the smallest part of her waist.

Finally, Witney modeled a comfy light-colored sweatshirt and coordinating pants with a drawstring bottom.

The clip was taken in what appeared to be a bedroom in her home. A tan rug covered a light-colored wooden floor. A large bed had a light-colored quilt atop it with coordinating pillows. A side table held a small, silver lamp with a white shade. The room was closed off for privacy by a sliding, dark wood barn door. A fun light fixture was attached to the center of the ceiling.

Fans of the dancer coveted the looks for their very own.

“The gray loungewear is exactly what I need!” wrote one fan.

“Where is the mauve dress from?? So cute!” remarked a second follower.

“You look crazy cute!! Sure will miss you on DWTS!” claimed a third Instagram user.

“I love the jean jacket, I would wear that and I am not even pregnant,” wrote a fourth follower.