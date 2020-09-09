‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Portia Connects With Ava

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday’s show detail that Dr. Portia Robinson will have a chat with Ava Jerome. This upcoming interaction is likely about Trina, and it seems that the two may try to work together to support the teen.

The sneak peek shared via Twitter reveals that Portia will approach Ava while she’s at Charlie’s Pub. General Hospital teasers suggest that Portia will have a favor to ask, and Ava appears to be somewhat hesitant about it.

Ava will ask if she is supposed to turn “her” down, and this is surely related to Trina. Is Portia asking Ava to turn Trina away from doing more work at the gallery?

The teen and the gallery owner really connected once Trina started her internship, but Portia has never been very supportive of this. The teen is still struggling in the wake of believing her father died. So far, it doesn’t seem that Portia has necessarily seen that grieving process as a reason to allow her daughter to remain close to Ava.

While the sneak peek suggests that Portia’s favor might be a request that keeps Ava and Trina separated, General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps hint that might not actually be the case.

During Wednesday’s show, Portia will make an effort to clear the air with Ava. That may mean that she will acknowledge that she might have been a bit too harsh earlier on, and perhaps she will be open to letting her daughter spend more time working her internship.

This episode also brings more with the teenager’s romantic triangle. General Hospital teasers indicate that Josslyn will tell Cameron that she knows about the kiss he shared with Trina.

Cam will probably be rather flustered by this, and it may force him to consider how he really feels about Trina. He has had a crush on Joss for years, but the buzz is that it may be too late by the time she finally has an interest in reciprocating those feelings.

Whatever comes of this conversation with Portia, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Ava still has some significant challenges on the horizon. Smoothing things over with the doctor will surely be a relief to her if that’s where this heads next. However, her marriage with Nikolas continues to be acrimonious, and later this week she’ll lean on Franco for more support.

Next week, she’ll head to the cabin to decompress for a while, and she’ll soon get a chance to spend time with Avery. Do these calmer experiences signal a chance for her to regroup and reevaluate her priorities, or is there more chaos on the way?

When it comes to Ava, there always seems to be drama surrounding her and General Hospital viewers will be curious to see how this upcoming conversation goes with Portia.