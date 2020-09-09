Rachel Ward Looks Smoking Hot In A Business Chic Ensemble

Blond beauty Rachel Ward thrilled her 617,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a double update in which she wore a business chic look that highlighted her toned figure. The photos were taken in Manchester, United Kingdom, as the geotag indicated, and Rachel posed in front of a neutral backdrop that allowed her ensemble to shine.

She sat in a white upholstered chair with black legs, and a beige wall behind her and gray carpet underneath her. Her outfit incorporated neutral tones as well, and the look was from the brand White Collar. She made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Rachel wore a white blouse which had a low-cut neckline that showed off a serious amount of skin, and the short was slightly tousled for a more effortless vibe. She layered a brown pinstriped blazer over top of the garment, and the jacket had a tie detail at the waist that cinched in the blazer and defined her slim waist.

She paired the jacket with matching pants for a professional look. The pants clung to her toned thighs before transforming into a slightly looser fit over her calves.

Rachel leaned back in the chair and gazed off into the distance as she flaunted her enviable physique and flawless features. She finished off the look with a few accessories, including a small Fendi bag that she held in one hand. A large watch sparkled on her wrist, and she had in a pair of small hoop earrings. She completed the ensemble with strappy sandals with a chunky heel, and despite being indoors, she added a pair of sunglasses as well.

The second image Rachel shared was taken from a slightly closer perspective, and she switched her bag to the other hand as she parted her lips for the snap. Her blond locks tumbled down her shoulder in voluminous waves, and she looked gorgeous in the shot.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 7,800 likes within 21 hours, as well as 205 comments from her eager audience.

“Can’t cope,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji, captivated by her beauty.

“How are you real,” another follower added.

“Boss babe,” a third fan remarked, including a flame emoji in the comment.

“Love the look,” yet another chimed in.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Rachel showed off even more skin in a printed mini dress with a figure-hugging fit. The garment had thin straps that stretched over her shoulders, and the neckline revealed a tantalizing hint of cleavage. She paired the skimpy dress with a sun hat and a few accessories for a summery outfit.