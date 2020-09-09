Kardashian Family Reportedly Fired By Network After Demanding Raise Despite ‘KUWTK’ Ratings Drop

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is going off the air after 14 years, but as OK Magazine reported, it isn’t because the family is done filming. According to a source who spoke with the outlet, Kris Jenner demanded a raise for the stars of the show, despite the fact that ratings had been plunging. The network reportedly refused.

“The last deal Kris Jenner signed was in 2017 giving her and the family $30 million per season. That deal has expired, and greedy Kris wanted at least $40 million per season to continue even though ratings have been declining dramatically,” the insider said.

Apparently, Kris was negotiating on behalf of her kids, including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. There were rumors that Rob Kardashian was eyeing a return to the cameras, as well.

“The negotiations were going nowhere. E! was interested in keeping the show on the air, but there was no way the network could continue paying the family the same amount of money for almost half as many viewers. In the end it was better for everyone to say goodbye,” the insider added.

That doesn’t mean the famous momager is done trying to find a taker for the long-running series. She has apparently been shopping around for a new television home but isn’t willing to reduce the price she is asking.

While the group is putting on a display of solidarity for the public, the outlet reported that behind the scenes, they’re “livid” that the thing that made them famous and helped them launch their makeup, home, and fashion empires is ending after 20 seasons.

Kim posted on social media where she said that she and the rest of the clan were grateful to Ryan Seacrest, who established Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and Bunim/Marry the production team who followed them around for nearly a decade and a half to capture their lives.

Presley Ann / Getty Images

She added that she would cherish the memories that she made during her time on tv and appreciated those she had met while filming, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

E! also released a public statement that said they respected the Kardashian’s wishes to stop filming, and that they appreciated all the years that they were able to share the lives of the California-based reality stars.

But off-camera, there is apparently concern among the group that they won’t be able to continue making millions if they don’t have their television platform to draw attention.

The network has been undergoing a shake-up in recent weeks. The long-running E! News was recently canceled after running for 29 years. The new shows Pop of the Morning and In the Room were also canceled.