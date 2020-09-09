Aussie Model Madi Edwards Rocks Skimpy Daisy Dukes & Tie-Dye Top In Triple-Photo Update

Madi Edwards had a blast during an outdoor photoshoot that was added to her Instagram page on September 8. The Australian-born model wowed fans by sharing three new photos that saw her in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes and a colorful top.

The first image in the series captured Madi posed outside on a sunny day. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Los Angeles, California, where she currently resides. The model stood in front of a brick wall that was painted a vibrant, bubblegum pink shade. The area to her right featured a large, silver-framed window, and on the opposite side, a quiet street was in view. Madi folded one arm over her stomach and rested her chin on the opposite hand as she shot a sultry stare into the camera.

Madi opted for comfort and sported an oversized sweatshirt. In the caption of her post, she shared with fans that she still loves to wear jumpers even though it’s “a billion degrees.” A tag in the post indicated that the tie-dye top was from Shop Shelby Mo. The garment featured different shades of green, and the bright colors helped to accentuate her allover glow. The piece was baggy on her figure, and Madi wore the front tucked into the waistband of her pants.

Madi rocked a pair of small Daisy Dukes on her lower half. The garment featured a light-wash fabric that gave the look a vintage feel. The bottoms were cuffed and rode high on her thighs — something that her fans certainly didn’t seem to mind.

The second photo in the series captured Madi with her body turned in profile. She kicked her leg up and struck a silly pose for the camera. A bright green purse was slung across her chest, adding another pop of color to the photograph.

In the last image of the series, Madi treated her audience to a great view of her backside. She wore her long, ombre-dyed locks down and straight, styling it with a middle part.

The upload has been met with plenty of praise, and it’s amassed over 10,000 likes and 70-plus comments in less than 24 hours. Most Instagrammers were quick to compliment Madi’s figure while a few more raved over her outfit.

“Vivacious Stunning Gorgeous Beautiful Mesmerising Glamorous,” one follower gushed, adding a set of green hearts to the end of their comment.

“Those shorts tho…Yes!” a second admirer chimed in.

“The baddest babe in all the land,” another social media user wrote with a few flames.

“Hi hon how are you? Looking good,” a fourth fan added.