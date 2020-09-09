Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Her Shapely Rear In A Tie-Dye Bikini

According to her Instagram page, buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss is currently spending some time in the Maldives to celebrate her wedding anniversary, and she has been taking her followers along by sharing plenty of sizzling snaps. In her most recent update, she posted a shot in which she rocked a colorful bikini and flaunted her curvaceous figure from behind.

The photo was taken at the luxurious Ayada Maldives resort, which Ashley has been including in the geotag on her last few posts. She stood on what appeared to be a dock area overlooking a stunning body of water that had gentle waves rolling across the surface. The water stretched out to the horizon, becoming a deeper blue the further away it was, and the sky above transitioned from soft blue and gray to pale orange and yellow as the sun set.

Despite the breathtaking surroundings, the focal point of the shot remained Ashley’s curvaceous physique. She tagged her own size-inclusive swimwear brand in the picture, ALEXISS Swimwear, implying the two-piece set she wore in the shot was from her own label.

She rocked a pair of bikini bottoms with a tie-dye print that incorporated vibrant shades of green, blue and pink. The garment had thin black straps that stretched low across her hips, two on each side, secured by a bow. The bottoms were a cheeky style that left some of Ashley’s shapely rear on display, as well as plenty of her voluptuous thighs and calves.

She paired the bottoms with a matching top that incorporated the same bold tie-dye pattern on the cups. Black straps stretched around her back, and the two-piece set showcased her hourglass figure to perfection. The pattern looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin.

Ashley’s long blond locks tumbled down her back in beachy waves, reaching all the way to her waist, and she had both arms raised as she made a heart with her hands for the picture.

She paired the sizzling image with a body positive caption, and her followers absolutely loved the share. The post received over 6,300 likes within one hour of going live, as well as 88 comments from her audience.

“Always beautiful girl!” one fan wrote, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

“You are absolutely gorgeous. Please, don’t hide your amazing figure,” another commented, referring to her caption.

“And that tush is definitely world class. So in love with you. Your body is heavenly,” a third fan remarked.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley shared a tantalizing snap taken in bed. She showed off the effort her resort had taken to make her anniversary a special occasion by posing with a display that consisted of a heart made of flower petals and well wishes spelled out with greenery on her bed.