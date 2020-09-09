Giannis Antetokounmpo Plans To Stay With The Milwaukee Bucks

Despite the rumored speculation, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is not planning on leaving the organization anytime soon, according to Yahoo Sports.

The NBA phenomenon, scheduled to be a free agent after the 2020-21 season, spoke to reporters on Tuesday, after the Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs. The squad suffered a loss to the Miami Heat, with a final score of 103-94 after playing a series of five games.

The Defensive Player of the Year was unable to participate in the final game due to a right ankle sprain, but that did not stop him from remaining actively engaged throughout the competition. He made his presence known on the bench, at halftime, and during breaks while rebounding for his teammates.

This year marks the second in a row that the Bucks have not been able to earn a spot in the NBA Finals, despite having the best record in the league. Antetokounmpo has made it clear that winning a championship is a priority for him, and that’s exactly what the Bucks have missed. For this reason, many sources have speculated that the forward would move to a different team for a better chance at a ring.

“It’s not happening. That’s not happening,” he stated regarding a trade request. “Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season.”

In a video released on Milwaukee’s Twitter account, Antetokounmpo was optimistic while being interviewed about the squad’s future.

“Hopefully we can build a culture in Milwaukee for many years that can come out here and compete every single year for a championship.” pic.twitter.com/2pZKggthDJ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) September 9, 2020

Throughout the interview, Antetokounmpo also commented on the difficulty of winning a title.

“If winning a championship was easy, everyone would have one,” he stated.

Although he was disappointed in the loss, Antetokounmpo said it would motivate the players to continue to work hard and get better in the offseason.

The Bucks are expected to offer the superstar a contract deal worth $220 million, according to ESPN. This amount is almost $80 million more than he could expect from another team as a free agent in the 2021 season.

Milwaukee’s general manager, Jon Horst, will need to secure the right personnel in order for the Bucks’ roster to get an upgraded lineup. It is expected that the organization will make trades for players that can best complement Antetokounmpo on the floor. In the past, Horst has proven he is willing to spend significant amounts in order to maximize the chemistry of the starting lineup.